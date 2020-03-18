Clear
Terre Haute company works to sanitize area playgrounds during COVID-19 outbreak

Wizards Soft Wash in Terre Haute is using its resources for the good.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 5:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local company is helping out during the outbreak.

The company is sanitizing playgrounds at area parks and schools in light of the coronavirus.

We stopped by Seelyville Park where crews were cleaning.

Josh Monroe says they saw a need and wanted to help.

"It makes us as a company feel really good that we can give back to the community that helps us do what we do from the get-go. Every year we try to give something back to the community and this seems to be the most important this year," Monroe said.

He told us the company will soon clean playgrounds for the Clay Community School Corporation.

