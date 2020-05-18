Clear

Terre Haute company requests to buy land former Quarter Midget Track sat on

Vigo County workers returned to the office on Monday and they wasted no time getting back to business.

Posted: May 18, 2020 5:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County workers returned to the office on Monday and they wasted no time getting back to business.

Our cameras caught part of a meeting involving County Council Budgetary members.

They discussed several topics.

One of them included the property at the former Quarter Midget Track in Terre Haute. Hydrite is near the property on 13th Street. The company put in a request to buy the property to expand their area. The committee gave it a 3 to 0 favorable recommendation.

It will go before the council for a vote.

