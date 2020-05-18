VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County workers returned to the office on Monday and they wasted no time getting back to business.
Our cameras caught part of a meeting involving County Council Budgetary members.
They discussed several topics.
One of them included the property at the former Quarter Midget Track in Terre Haute. Hydrite is near the property on 13th Street. The company put in a request to buy the property to expand their area. The committee gave it a 3 to 0 favorable recommendation.
It will go before the council for a vote.
Related Content
- Terre Haute company requests to buy land former Quarter Midget Track sat on
- Terre Haute Quarter Midget track set to open Saturday
- New quarter midget race track opens gates in Terre Haute
- Quarter midget track holds Arrive and Drive event for racers
- Terre Haute Fire Department has hydrant request
- Lee Company expanding in downtown Terre Haute
- Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary
- Five Terre Haute companies pitch business ideas
- Terre Haute church granted land for new community garden
- Avenue gunshots land Terre Haute woman behind bars
Scroll for more content...