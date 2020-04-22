Terre Haute company likely to default on a bond due to COVID-19 - here's what that means

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A board that oversees multiple bonds reported its first notice of a likely default on a bond due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That notice came from a Terre Haute based company.

Pyrolex is located on the city's northside. The company uses old tires to create carbon-based products.

It recently secured bonds to build a second facility.

On April 6, Pyrolex filed a notice with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking board.

In that notice, it says it has been shut down since March 23 due to COVID-19. Because of that shutdown - it has suffered a significant loss of revenue.

The company reports it won't be able to resume loan payments until after it has been back in full operations for at least 60 days.

Pyrolex was the first such filing to the MSRB blaming the pandemic for a pending bond default.

The City of Terre Haute also filed something in regards to this situation. The filing says the city is not financially responsible for anything in regard to the bond.

Pyrolex used the bond to construct its facility. The bond is tax-exempt.