Clear

Terre Haute college ranks as one of the best for its cybersecurity program

Some of the nation's best in cybersecurity are coming out of Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 2:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of the nation's best in cybersecurity are coming out of Terre Haute.

That's after a report from Intelligent.com.

It ranks Ivy Tech Community College among the top 60 best for its cybersecurity degree program.

It ranked 37th in the nation.

Students at Ivy Tech learn to identify and fix computer security attacks. They can also earn credentials in areas like digital forensics and network security.

Ivy Tech was the only associate degree school in Indiana to make the list.

See the full list here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
More mild, with wintry mix coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'We reach out to our neighbor in need and hopefully make a difference,' Community members step up to

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 37

Image

West Vigo Sullivan wrestling

Image

Vin Lincoln Mater Dei

Image

Marshall Red Hill

Image

Northview TH North

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Christian Johnson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans