Terre Haute college ranks as one of the best for its cybersecurity program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of the nation's best in cybersecurity are coming out of Terre Haute.
That's after a report from Intelligent.com.
It ranks Ivy Tech Community College among the top 60 best for its cybersecurity degree program.
It ranked 37th in the nation.
Students at Ivy Tech learn to identify and fix computer security attacks. They can also earn credentials in areas like digital forensics and network security.
Ivy Tech was the only associate degree school in Indiana to make the list.
See the full list here.
