Terre Haute cleanup

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A city-wide clean-up got underway in Terre Haute.

This was in conjunction with Keep Terre Haute beautiful and Republic services.

Code enforement surveyed poluted areas around the city weeks prior.

Volunteers, community leaders, and organizations got their hands dirty helping out cleaning up.

Organizers tell News 10 they hope to fill up 25 to 30 tons.

Mayor Duke Bennett says there were close to 100 people out.

"It's always kinda bad in the spring especially after Christmas and the holidays and all that. With COVID and people being home you know a lot of the stimulus money that's come out people have been able to buy some new mattresses and things," says Mayor Duke Bennett.

The next clean-up will be in the fall.