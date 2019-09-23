Terre Haute city leaders discuss proposed $98 million budget for next year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's city leaders are talking about the city's budget for the next year.

Mayor Duke Bennett and the city council met on Monday to talk finances.

It was the second budget meeting so far.

Leaders hold this meeting every year to make sure everyone is on the same page.

The budget request is set at $98 million.

It will cover a proposed raise for city employees, funding to fix sidewalks, tear down condemned houses, and more.

No action was taken at this meeting. It is scheduled to be voted on at the regular city council meeting on October 3.