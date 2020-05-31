Terre Haute city courts prepare to resume in public services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The coronavirus has altered many parts of life, including the way Terre Haute city courts have been able to operate.

Soon, court services will re-open to the public.

Now, leaders are working on a plan to do so safely.

It will look a little different when court resumes.

Social distancing will be practiced in the courtroom.

You'll also have to wear a mask.

You'll be required to check in, and it may take a little longer to get in front of the judge.

"We've got the court room marked out, so you know exactly where to sit. You may have to wait in your car until your case is called up, but we have a text message service in place where we can send text messages to you," said Judge Matthew Sheehan.

Court operations are scheduled to resume June 15th.