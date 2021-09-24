Terre Haute church works to collect items for evacuated Afgan kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church is collecting donations for the children of Afghan refugees.

Recently hundreds of evacuees were brought to Indiana after leaving Afghanistan. They are living at Camp Atterbury.

Several donation sites across the state were set up to collect necessities for all of these people.

Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Terre Haute is focusing on collecting items for the children. The church is asking for puzzles, coloring books, and soccer balls.

"These folks at Camp Atturnury have been the victims of exploitation of violence of persecution. They've been forced to leave their country. And so we feel in solidarity with our brothers and sisters that we are all called - as caring humans to take care of those in need," Rita Burns-Sensenan, from Saint Ben's, said.

The church will collect donations on Tuesday, September 28, from 5 pm to 7 pm. There will be a drive-thru to donate your items.

Looking ahead, donations will also be accepted after Mass on October 2 and 3. See a full list of what they are asking for below: