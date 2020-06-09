Terre Haute church turns annual Strawberry Festival virtual by asking people to pay it forward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Church leaders are taking a traditional Terre Haute event virtual this year.

Pastors at the First Congregational Church decided to cancel this year's Strawberry Festival due to COVID-19 concerns.

This year, they'll be doing the event virtually.

Here's how it works. Organizers are asking you to pay it forward with acts of kindness...and then share them. You can post them on social media using #FirstChurchTHFirstFruits.

It's all a way to bring the community together.

Church leaders will also hand out goodie bags to children this week. That happens in front of the church on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.