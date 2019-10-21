Terre Haute church sponsors anti-casino billboards around the city

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's some opposition to a new casino in Vigo County.
It's evident in new billboards that have been placed around Terre Haute.
The Bible Baptist Church sponsored them
The billboards say casinos depend on problem gamblers for their revenue base.
We've reached out to the church for comment several times, but so far, no one has agreed to an interview.
