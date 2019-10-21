Clear

Terre Haute church sponsors anti-casino billboards around the city

The billboards say casinos depend on problem gamblers for their revenue base.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's some opposition to a new casino in Vigo County.

It's evident in new billboards that have been placed around Terre Haute.

The Bible Baptist Church sponsored them

We've reached out to the church for comment several times, but so far, no one has agreed to an interview.

