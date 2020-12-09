Terre Haute church sets up giving tree for people in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church is helping to make sure people have important winter items as the weather gets colder.

Members of the Central Presbyterian had an idea for a giving tree. They wanted to make sure people had access to warm-winter items.

You'll find gloves, hats, and socks attached to the tree.

The senior pastor at the church says each morning, the tree needs to be refilled.

He told us there is need in the community, and asking for help isn't always easy.

"I think part of the genius of this idea is they can come without being personal about it. They can get what they need in a low-stress way," Pastor Mike Riggins said.

The church is located just north of 7th and Cherry Streets. If you'd like to donate, you can stop in from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.