Terre Haute church set to celebrate Cinco De Mayo in a family-friendly atmosphere, while sharing culture

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church is reaching out to the community for a day of fun.

Nueva Vida Iglesia is having a special event called Festival De Mayo.

It happens on Saturday night in Vigo County.

The goal is to celebrate Cinco De Mayo a little early in a family atmosphere.

The church will have food, vendors, and activities for kids and music.

Church leaders say they hope to reach out to the Latino community in Terre Haute while celebrating culture.

Neuva Vida Church is located at 1851 North Chamberlain Road.

To learn more, call 812-690-0738.