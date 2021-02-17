Terre Haute church recognizes Ash Wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ash Wednesday was recognized by Saint Benedict Church in downtown Terre Haute.

Many gathered to celebrate the first day of Lent.

It started on Wednesday and extends 40 days, until Holy Thursday.

Father Martin Day told News 10 the crowd was a bit down for the first Mass of the day, due to COVID-19 and recent weather.

He says this year they were instructed by the Vatican to change the way they distribute ashes because of the pandemic.

Instead of the cross on the forehead, they sprinkled ash on the congregation to allow for more social distancing.