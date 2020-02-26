Terre Haute church marks Ash Wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday, February 26 marks Ash Wednesday in the Christian Faith.

Ash Wednesday opens Lent, which Catholics typically observe. It's a season of fasting and prayer.

Ash Wednesday takes place 46 days before Easter Sunday.

Saint Benedict in Terre Haute held a special service. The church blessed and distributed ashes.

People received the ashes in the shape of a cross on their forehead. It represents the dust from which God made each individual.

It's a symbol that carries great meaning in the church.

"A sign of their willingness to do penance and to amend their life and convert to what God has in store for us," Father Martin Day told us.