Terre Haute church holds annual Independence Day celebration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute celebrated their freedom on Monday.
It was the annual New Life Fellowship Independence Day Celebration.
There were food trucks, music, and fireworks.
The event draws in nearly 1,000 people every year.
