Terre Haute church hands out Easter Eggs with food for children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 Pandemic didn't stop one local church from getting a head start on the Easter holiday.
News 10 stopped by Remnant Church in Terre Haute. That's where we found members handing out food to Vigo County students.
It's an ongoing effort to feed students while schools are shut down.
Friday's baskets had a little something extra. Easter Eggs!
You may remember in March the church had to cancel its annual Easter egg hunt because of the pandemic.
So they made sure students got those eggs and a few treats when picking up food. They even got to see the Easter Bunny!
"We're just trying to do our best and put a smile on these kids' faces. We're in crazy times right now. If we can just make one difference and let them know. It is Good Friday. It is a great day," Pastor Branden Norman told us.
In addition to the eggs and candy, the church also handed out coloring books for families to work on through the weekend.
