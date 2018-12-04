Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Terre Haute church granted land for new community garden

On Tuesday, the Vigo County Commissioners approved granting five parcels of land to the church.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 10:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute church is getting property to create a new community garden.

We told you about Spruce Street Community Church's goal earlier this year.

A court issued tax deeds.

On Tuesday, the Vigo County Commissioners approved granting five parcels of land to the church.

Church leaders want to create a citrus garden.

Part of that plan involves building a greenhouse.

The church already runs a community garden with fruits and vegetables.

Church leaders say it will take some time, but they are excited to move forward.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Cloudy and Cold. Flurries Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

Image

ISU preview North Texas

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rex Theme Night Meeting

Image

Cuddle with a K9 at the library

Image

Clothe a Child Auction

Image

Vigo County School Corporation roundtable

Image

Lisa Spence elected as new Vigo County Council member

Image

Hey Kevin with Santa

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder