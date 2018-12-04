Terre Haute church granted land for new community garden

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute church is getting property to create a new community garden.

We told you about Spruce Street Community Church's goal earlier this year.

A court issued tax deeds.

On Tuesday, the Vigo County Commissioners approved granting five parcels of land to the church.

Church leaders want to create a citrus garden.

Part of that plan involves building a greenhouse.

The church already runs a community garden with fruits and vegetables.

Church leaders say it will take some time, but they are excited to move forward.