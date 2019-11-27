Terre Haute church delivers nearly 200 Thanksgiving baskets

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many local families struggle with food insecurity around the holidays. That's why one local church stepped up to help families in need.

Earlier this week St. George Orthodox Church in Vigo County formed an assembly line.

They put together baskets to hand out to people who need assistance.

News 10 spoke with church members earlier on Wednesday. They told us the give away was a major success.

Organizers say they delivered and handed out nearly 200 baskets.

"I think if they're out in the trenches where you see the people that are in need you realize how much a small Thanksgiving basket like this does for a family. I mean it makes their day. They're very grateful for it. These are people that are truly in need," Kal Ellis, from St. George Orthodox Church said.

They also gave Thanksgiving baskets to all of the schools in Vigo County.