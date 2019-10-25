Terre Haute car seat clinic works to make sure seats are installed properly

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Car crashes are a leading cause of death for kids between the ages of one and 13.

That's according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This is why it's important to make sure your precious cargo is strapped in correctly.

A local initiative aimed to help with that.

Chances and Services for Youth and Union Health in Terre Haute held a car seat clinic.

Experts were on hand to show new and expecting parents how to properly install car seats in their vehicles.

Organizers say the event is the final step in a four-day long class.

It taught people how to become child safety passenger technicians.

"We know that in the Wabash Valley, nine out of 10 car seats are not installed correctly. So it can be anything from the minor misuse to something severe - but it's important that everybody has an opportunity to take a look at their car seats and make sure they are installed," Brandon Halleck, the CEO of CASY said.

He went on to say if you have any questions about your car seat, call CASY at 812-232-3952 to schedule an appointment.