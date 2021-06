TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Camp Bruce in Terre Haute is celebrating its anniversary this summer.

The camp is part of a graduate-level speech-language pathology class at Indiana State University.

It gives children with severe speech disorders an opportunity to learn and make new friends.

Leaders told us the camp had seen a lot of growth since it started in 2011.

The founder hopes to expand this camp to the kids' siblings and their peers in the future.