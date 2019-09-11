Terre Haute businessman honored during Boy Scout event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is honoring a well-known businessman.
On Wednesday, The Boy Scouts of America recognized Gary Morris.
He is the CEO of Clabber Girl.
It was part of an annual Terre Haute Night of Scouting.
Troop members were recognized for their contributions.
Morris received the 'Good Scout' award.
He was honored for his service to scouting and the Terre Haute community.
Members also honored Joy Sacopulos.
She was a founding member for Trees Inc.
She passed away in January.
