Terre Haute businesses react to Stage 4 of Governor's Reopening Plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana will move to stage four of Governor Eric Holcomb's Back on Track plan beginning Friday, June 12th. It's a move that's creating a lot of excitement across the Wabash Valley.

Stage four of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's reopening plan is coming two days ahead of schedule. This stage essentially allows businesses to open and larger gatherings will be permitted.

Social gatherings can be up to 250 people. Bars and nightclubs can open up to 50% capacity. Entertainment and tourism businesses like zoos or museums can also open at 50% capacity. Movie theatres, bowling alleys, water parks, as well as youth and adult rec sports leagues can all open at 50% capacity.

Playgrounds can reopen and state government buildings will be open by appointment.

Restaurants can open up to 75& capacity and malls as well as retail stores can actually be at full capacity.

"It's awesome, I mean, just seeing people out and about again and seeing people shopping and communicating with each other is nice," Manager of Tradehome shoes in the Haute City Center Sean Jackson said, "After everyone's been cooped up inside it's nice to have interactions again."

"One aspect that we've missed a lot is the relationships we have without customers and being able to hang out with them, sitting at the bar, or even just mingling with them while they're dining in," Owner of 5th Street Nutrition Blake Kramer, "We're just excited to have more people."

Both men say this stage will help tremendously from a business standpoint.

"It makes a difference, you know, we've had to take a lot of precautions here. We've had to keep people separated and we'll continue to do that," Jackson said, "the foot traffic is going to be huge and we'll see a lot of people coming through."

"We were really worried about maybe it lasting the whole year," Kramer said, "Now just a couple months later we can see the light at the end of the tunnel."