TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local businesses are receiving recognition for patriotic displays for Flag Day.

Flag Day is held each year on June 14. Read more about the history of the day here.

The John Martin Chapter of the Sons of American Revolution honored Dorsett Automotive.

The organization says the business shows exemplary patriotism in the display of the flag of the United States.

Culver's in Terre Haute was also honored.