Terre Haute business to provide big help to Bethany House

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Motorcycles across the Wabash Valley are supporting a local organization.

Cannonball Harley-Davidson in Terre Haute is helping the Bethany House for the rest of the year.

On Wednesday, the business kicked off giving back with a check presentation.

Harley-Davidson gave $4,500 to the Bethany House. Catholic Charities told us the shelter is a great place to go for help.

"To see some of those individuals who have made it through Bethany House and gotten on their feet again. The joy that brings and the change in their life, it's very fulfilling," Jennifer Buell, from Catholic Charities, said.

The Bethany House is an emergency shelter. The help from Cannonball Harley-Davidson doesn't end with the $4,500 check, though. A portion of all motorcycle sales will go to the Bethany House until the end of the year.