Terre Haute business opens second location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business has opened on Terre Haute's southside.
You'll find Crossroads Nutrition in Ellis Plaza. Crossroads Nutrition is owned by the same people who own Fifth Street Nutrition.
Owners told us they expanded because of their first location's success.
They said the could expand more in the future.
