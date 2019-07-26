TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute business is once again holding a back-to-school bash.
For the 4th straight year, American Rental in Terre Haute is giving away free backpacks and school supplies.
There will also be a drawing for a brand new laptop on Saturday afternoon.
Employees say it feels good to give back.
The event happens from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
American Rental is across from Gilbert Park on Wabash Avenue.
Related Content
- Terre Haute business hosts back to school bash
- Local business hosts back to school bash
- Launch Terre Haute hosts future business leaders
- Terre Haute hosts swim meet
- Launch Terre Haute hosts women-centric event
- Terre Haute hosts national aviation competition
- Fire damages local business in Terre Haute
- Busy Terre Haute intersection closed until Thursday
- Busy Terre Haute intersection closed through June
- Work starts on busy Terre Haute road
Scroll for more content...