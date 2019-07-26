Terre Haute business hosts back to school bash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute business is once again holding a back-to-school bash.

For the 4th straight year, American Rental in Terre Haute is giving away free backpacks and school supplies.

There will also be a drawing for a brand new laptop on Saturday afternoon.

Employees say it feels good to give back.

The event happens from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

American Rental is across from Gilbert Park on Wabash Avenue.