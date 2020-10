TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a good chance you've seen the big American flag flying at Belle Tire in Terre Haute.

It's a 30 by 20-foot flag.

On Thursday, it earned some recognition for the business. The John Martin Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution presented a certificate of commendation.

The certificate is awarded for patriotic displays of the American flag.

The manager of Belle Tire says the store is glad to fly this flag.