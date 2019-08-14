Terre Haute business holds active shooter training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business wants to prepare you if you're ever in an active shooter situation.

Top Guns in Terre Haute is holding active shooter training classes.

Owners gave a demonstrative presentation on how to fight back and protect yourself.

They used firecrackers and the gun range to give the class an idea of what it would sound like in that situation.

These classes are free.

There's another one set for August 17 at 10:30 a.m.