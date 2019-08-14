TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business wants to prepare you if you're ever in an active shooter situation.
Top Guns in Terre Haute is holding active shooter training classes.
Owners gave a demonstrative presentation on how to fight back and protect yourself.
They used firecrackers and the gun range to give the class an idea of what it would sound like in that situation.
These classes are free.
There's another one set for August 17 at 10:30 a.m.
Related Content
- Terre Haute business holds active shooter training
- Terre Haute hospitals train for active shooter
- Officers use Terre Haute North for active shooter training
- Church hosts active shooter training
- Hospital hosts active shooter training
- Knox County library to hold active shooter training for staff
- Terre Haute City Hall to close for active shooter training for one day next week
- Richland County prepares with active shooter training
- Train activity getting worse?
- Law enforcement holds active shooter training in Vigo County middle school
Scroll for more content...