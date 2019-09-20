Terre Haute business celebrates 60 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is celebrating 60 years in Terre Haute.
Novelis held a special anniversary celebration on Friday.
The company rolls aluminum to sell to other businesses. It makes things like pie pans.
Past and present employees were invited to celebrate.
Plant manager Stan Miles said it's a chance to show their appreciation for all employees.
He told us the company is gearing up for its busy season.
