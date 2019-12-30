TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During this time of year, there are people working to fill a blessing box to help the needy and homeless in Terre Haute.
On Monday, we caught up with Heather Montgomery. She came up with the idea of putting a blessing box at 1914 Ash Street.
People from Covenant Ministries filled the box with fresh bread and milk on Monday.
The hope is to expand it into a 'blessing barn' to hold more things. Heather told us she came up with the idea because she's been down and out herself before.
"I do it because I am a struggling mom, and I was hurting. Bills were on disconnect. So I wanted to do something to help the community...I was homeless. I've been hungry. I like helping people, definitely, if they have kids," Montgomery told us.
The Ash Street Blessing Box has been open for the past two years. It's available every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
They told us they need a new fridge, and they need it delivered. If you can help out, check them out on Facebook here.
Related Content
- Terre Haute blessing box hopes to expand to blessing barn
- Terre Haute Blessing Box receives a major blessing
- Blessing box established in West Terre Haute
- Blessing Box needs your help!
- Blessings box blesses others with food this Thanksgiving
- Terre Haute Blessing Box accepting donations to keep helping people
- It's a 'blessing' that the 'blessing box' returned to its rightful place
- Terre Haute wind broke not only the 'blessing box' but the hearts of those who donated
- A donation will help Terre Haute Blessing Box stand up to strong winds
- Blessing Box vandalized, organizers offering reward for help