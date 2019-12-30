Terre Haute blessing box hopes to expand to blessing barn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During this time of year, there are people working to fill a blessing box to help the needy and homeless in Terre Haute.

On Monday, we caught up with Heather Montgomery. She came up with the idea of putting a blessing box at 1914 Ash Street.

People from Covenant Ministries filled the box with fresh bread and milk on Monday.

The hope is to expand it into a 'blessing barn' to hold more things. Heather told us she came up with the idea because she's been down and out herself before.

"I do it because I am a struggling mom, and I was hurting. Bills were on disconnect. So I wanted to do something to help the community...I was homeless. I've been hungry. I like helping people, definitely, if they have kids," Montgomery told us.

The Ash Street Blessing Box has been open for the past two years. It's available every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

They told us they need a new fridge, and they need it delivered. If you can help out, check them out on Facebook here.