Terre Haute billboard pays tribute to Pittsburgh shooting victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A billboard in Terre Haute now pays tribute to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims.
The electronic sign is at 3rd and Maple Streets.
It says "United in Prayer for Pittsburgh."
11 people died in the shooting on Saturday.
Six other people were hurt.
Police arrested Robert Bowers for the shooting.
It is considered the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history.
