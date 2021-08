TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute-based construction company is under new ownership.

A statement released on Thursday said Larry Yargus, of Marshall, Illinois, bought Hanning Construction, Inc.

Hanning is based out of Terre Haute.

Yagus is the former owner of Yargus Manufacturing, Inc. He sold the company to AIG in 2016.

One notable project Hanning completed was the Hulman Center renovation.