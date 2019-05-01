Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local dental lab is celebrating 80 years in the business.
John's Dental Lab in Terre Haute hosted its anniversary celebration on Wednesday.
The company sells dental equipment for dentists in the area and nationwide.
There was a ribbon cutting to celebrate.
The owners of the family-owned company say they are proud to have kept the legacy going for so long.
