Terre Haute based cancer center wins patient satisfaction award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In 2018, doctors diagnosed more than 1 million cases of cancer.
That's according to the National Cancer Institute.
On Wednesday, The Paul Siebenmorgan Cancer Center in Terre Haute received recognition for its part in fighting those statistics.
The center is part of Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
They received the Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award.
The honor focuses on patient satisfaction.
200 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada received this award.
