Terre Haute based business moves to a new location

It is a home decor business that focuses on unique and floral designs.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 3:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute business has a new home.

News 10 stopped by Harding Avenue, the new location for 'Among Friends.'

Local business leaders were on site to help with celebrations.

The owners say they're excited by all they will be able to offer at the new location.

"I try to be original and stuff and that's sort of what people like. You know I don't mind to use their stuff and our stuff. You know, I tell them if you've got a floral arrangement that you like but not the vase, I tell them to bring me the vase," Kate Roesch said.

