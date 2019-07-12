TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute bank recently received some recognition.
First Financial Bank has been named the best bank in Indiana.
That's based on a survey done by Forbes Magazine of popular banks across the country.
The First 'shield' was placed on the NASDAQ sign in New York City to show the achievement.
First Financial is the oldest bank in the state, and it is headquartered in Terre Haute.
It will soon open new locations in Tennessee.
Related Content
- Terre Haute based bank received special recognition
- Terre Haute receives special Cultural District Designation
- Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition
- Three people receive special recognition at Signature Healthcare
- Terre Haute based company celebrates 80th anniversary
- Newborns at Terre Haute hospital receive special gift
- Local college receives recognition as sustainable campus
- Vermillion County mentoring program receives recognition
- Bank opens new Terre Haute location
- New food bank opening in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...