Terre Haute based bank received special recognition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute bank recently received some recognition.

First Financial Bank has been named the best bank in Indiana.

That's based on a survey done by Forbes Magazine of popular banks across the country.

The First 'shield' was placed on the NASDAQ sign in New York City to show the achievement.

First Financial is the oldest bank in the state, and it is headquartered in Terre Haute.

It will soon open new locations in Tennessee.