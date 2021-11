TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute-based bank says it will change its name early next year.

In a press release, Terre Haute Savings Bank said it would change its name to The Hometown Savings Bank in February.

One of the reasons the release cites for the change is the expansion out of Terre Haute, with locations in Brazil, Riley, and West Terre Haute.

The bank says customers should not see much of a change and will still use their remaining checks, account numbers, routing numbers.