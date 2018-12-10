Terre Haute bank lobbies get a dose of holiday cheer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Holiday cheer is on display at First Financial Banks in Vigo County.
It's all part of the 'First Financial Bank Christmas Around the World' decorating contest.
11 organizations in Vigo County participated.
This year, Chances and Services for Indiana Youth won the contest.
The theme of the winning display was 'Casy Family Tree Farm.'
You can see Casy's display at the First Financial Bank at 41 and Springhill.
All of the displays will be up until the end of Christmas Eve.
