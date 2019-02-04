Terre Haute baby born with holes in her heart has a reunion with the hospital staff that saved her life

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI/CBS4) - Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis hosted a special reunion on Monday.

A baby who survived a life-threatening heart operation was reunited with the staff that saved her life.

Baby Natalie is from Terre Haute.

She was born with holes in her heart.

After birth, she underwent extensive heart surgery to fix the issue.

Now, the five-month-old 'Little Miracle Baby' as she is called is doing really well.

Her mom has a message for other parents.

"I just want people to know that if you do get pregnant and find out something like this...there is a lot of modern medicine and technology out there that God has provided us with," Elizabeth Sheffler said.

Her parents say they are content with their little miracle and don't plan to have a second child.

This story first appeared on CBS4 in Indianapolis.