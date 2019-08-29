Terre Haute assisted living facility holds a community night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday evening was a beautiful night for a carnival, and that's what we found at Silver Birch in Terre Haute.
The assisted living held a community carnival for its residents and their guests.
The entire neighborhood was invited.
There was carnival food, games, a bounce house, and even a dunk tank.
Silver Birch is located on Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute.
