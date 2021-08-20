Terre Haute announces road closures for upcoming parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials announced road closures in downtown Terre Haute for an upcoming parade.

The Veterans Day Parade is set for Thursday, November 11.

City officials said the following roads would close in downtown Terre Haute from 9 am until noon.

4th St from Ohio St to Cherry St

Wabash Ave from 3rd St to 12th St

12th St from Wabash Ave to Mulberry

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story included road closures for the Labor Day Parade. The city sent a follow-up statement saying they just learned the Labor Day Parade was canceled.