Terre Haute announces its 2019 leaf pick-up schedule

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute has announced the 2019 leaf pick-up schedule for the city.

It will start on November 12. Crews will start working from Wabash Avenue to 8th Avenue and from 1st Street to Fruitridge.

City leaders say you should have your leaves raked into a pile in the tree row and not in the street.

To see the full schedule, click here.