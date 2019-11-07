Terre Haute announces a pair of street closings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute will build a large section of retaining wall over the next couple of weeks.
The city announced a pair of street closings on Thursday.
Fruitridge Avenue will be closed between Margaret Avenue and Hulman Street.
Wallace Avenue will be closed from Fruitridge to Brown Avenues.
That's where the retaining wall will be built.
Those streets will be closed through November 20 between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
