Terre Haute animal clinic closes up shop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Representatives of a former Terre Haute animal clinic says staffing forced them to shut its doors.
The 'Animal Emergency Clinic' shut down on Monday.
That's according to its Facebook page.
The office was on south 3rd Street.
They say if you have an emergency, you can call your regular vet.
