Terre Haute adult day center rebounds after new ownership and changes

Ralph Newkirk brought his brother to the McMillan Adult Day Center in Terre Haute for more than eight years. Newkirk was worried about the facility closing so he reached out to News 10 in June.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 7:29 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

"I kind of went into panic mode. Trying to find a new adult day care place is hard at best. Low and behold somebody bought them and I’m really happy with it now," said Newkirk

Active Day adult services took over the facility in July. Center Director Lora Hyde says this resource was just too valuable for the community to lose.

"The state of Indiana was super excited to know that this was the first one in the state and it wasn't going to go away. It’s been really exciting for the community to know they weren't going to lose that," said Hyde.

Since the change, the center has nearly doubled its population. Leaders have worked on community involvement and even trial days, but there are still challenges to work out.

"For us to be able to transport any of our members from their home to our facilities. That's been a huge important part of this," said Hyde.

Newkirk is just happy that the facility that his brother loved didn't have to close. He now hopes others realize the importance of this service.

"I hope it gets to run forever. There’s a big need for that everywhere, not just here," said Newkirk.

If you would like to learn more about Active Day and the service it provides check out their website here.

