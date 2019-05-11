Clear

Terre Haute, a very popular place the second weekend of May

ISU’s graduation and the Missouri Valley Conference Championship bring many people to Terre Haute. Businesses, restaurants, and hotels all benefit.

Posted: May. 11, 2019
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)— Saturday and Sunday will be a very busy weekend in Terre Haute.

Indiana State University is having its spring graduation ceremony on Saturday.

It will also be hosting the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Gibson Track and Field.

Hotels, restaurants, and businesses will all be benefiting from the surge of people.

News 10 went to multiple hotels in town to see how busy they were.

At the Hilton Garden Inn and Candlewood Inn hotels, they were completely booked.

“Anything that we can do as a community to showcase Terre Haute and the downtown and all the new projects, I mean it only benefits us in the long run,” said Erica Free, the general manager of Hilton Garden Inn.

“It’s a big deal it brings a lot of economic to the region, to the city and then it brings the university in the forefront,” said Sherard Clinkscales, director of athletics at ISU.

The MVC has over 300 track athletes from all of the Missouri Valley schools. After competing for the day, a lot of them might have food on their minds. This is good news for Terre Haute restaurants.

News 10 spoke with several restaurants in town. Some of the big chain restaurants are completely booked.

Red Lobster, for example, has 20 reservations per night. Texas Roadhouse is expected to be crowded from the time it opens until it closes.

