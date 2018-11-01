Clear

Terre Haute Young Leaders and the Chamber of Commerce host leadership conference

The goal was to explore how individuals play a larger role in the community.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 12:25 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group is helping leaders find their potential, to build a strong community.
Terre Haute Young Leaders and the Chamber of Commerce hosted a leadership conference Thursday.
Several guest speakers shared their stories of leadership at the event.
Participants broke into several groups.
They discussed business and person development.
The goal was to explore how individuals play a larger role in the community.

“Young professional are really the future of the community. So, how can we get involved right now in order to build stronger community ties for later on?,” said Kristin Craig, Vice President of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber doesn’t just work with established businesses.
Members also hope to build up young leaders.


You can learn more about the group on its website. https://terrehauteyoungleaders.com/contact/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Widespread Rain Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Protect the Precious" Terre Haute Fire Department Cooking Safety

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

PACE offers assistance with health care open enrollment

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

Image

Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

Widespread showers. Cold, gusty NE wind. High: 48°

Image

Car crashes into Terre Haute utility pole

Image

Police investigate Vigo County Shooting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley