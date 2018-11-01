Terre Haute Young Leaders and the Chamber of Commerce host leadership conference

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group is helping leaders find their potential, to build a strong community.

Terre Haute Young Leaders and the Chamber of Commerce hosted a leadership conference Thursday.

Several guest speakers shared their stories of leadership at the event.

Participants broke into several groups.

They discussed business and person development.

The goal was to explore how individuals play a larger role in the community.

“Young professional are really the future of the community. So, how can we get involved right now in order to build stronger community ties for later on?,” said Kristin Craig, Vice President of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber doesn’t just work with established businesses.

Members also hope to build up young leaders.



You can learn more about the group on its website. https://terrehauteyoungleaders.com/contact/