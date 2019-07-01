Terre Haute Walmart location to offer electric vehicle charging stations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Walmart is making it easier to live green in Terre Haute.

The company announced on Monday that it is providing electric vehicle charging stations.

You will find them at the east side Walmart location.

More than 130 stores in the country offer the chargers, only four of which are in Indiana.

It's a partnership with 'Electrify America.'

Walmart hopes to be powered with 50 percent renewable energy by 2025.