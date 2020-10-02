Terre Haute, Vigo County government buildings set to reopen

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute and Vigo County officials have announced they will reopen their offices.

In a written statement, Mayor Duke Bennett since the governor moved the state to Stage 5, that lifted restrictions on public buildings.

City hall will reopen on Tuesday, October 6.

If you plan on going to city hall, you will need to wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. They ask that if you need to come into the building leave right after they are done.

County offices will also reopen on October 6. There will be restrictions in place are their buildings too.

You will need to wear a mask and someone may take your temperature before you enter the building.

See the full list of restrictions from the county below.