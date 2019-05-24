Terre Haute Veterans Memorial Museum to offer free admission for holiday weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into Memorial Day weekend, people around the country are paying their respects to the men and women who lost their lives serving their country.

That includes people right here in the Wabash Valley.

If you are looking for a way to honor those service men and women, here's an idea for you.

The Veterans Memorial Museum in Terre Haute will be open this weekend, starting at noon.

Entrance into the museum is free.